VSU athletic director announces retirement after 31 years

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A legendary Valdosta State University (VSU) athletic director has announced his retirement.

Herb Reinhard has decided to retire effective June 30, 2024. Reinhard has been the athletic director of VSU’s Blazer Athletics for 31 years. He is the longest-tenured athletic director in the Gulf South Conference.

“To say Herb has had a heck of a run would be an all-time understatement,” Dr. Richard Carvajal, president of VSU, said.

Reinhard is credited with prominently placing VSU on the national map of collegiate athletics, including a dominance across NCAA Division II programs. During his tenure, VSU’s athletic programs have won 48 of the school’s 52 Gulf South Conference Championships and seven of its eight National Championships.

In a statement, several people who worked closely with Reinhard spoke about his leadership, as well as reminisced about the time spent with him.

“He has been a trusted advisor to numerous presidents, including me, always asking just the right question at just the right time about the big issues VSU confronts. While I am personally excited about what will come next for Herb, there is no question that he will be missed by all of Blazer Nation,” Carvajal said.

John Hanson was the only head coach already on campus when Reinhard started at the university in 1992. Hanson is currently VSU’s tennis coach, who has won two of the school’s eight national championships.

“When Herb arrived at Valdosta State, the athletic department was in a somewhat disorganized state,” Hanson said. “Herb was just the man we needed. He guided us through some tough years and was not afraid to make some painful decisions. By bringing budgets under control and by making some fantastic personnel hires, he was able to add more sports and upgrade and build more facilities, all to make Valdosta State University one of the greatest Division II athletic departments in the country.”

Reinhard is also credited with expanding women’s athletics at VSU, including the restart of volleyball in 1995 and the addition of soccer in 2011.

“Herb Reinhard is a giant within Valdosta State University, the Gulf South Conference, and the NCAA,” Jennifer Grubbs, the associate athletics director, senior woman administrator, and deputy Title IX coordinator at VSU, said. “He has been instrumental in shepherding Blazer Athletics through growth and steering us through times of adversity. Within the Gulf South Conference and the NCAA, he has ensured that Valdosta State occupies a preeminent position among NCAA Division II institutions. To his entire athletic staff, he is a source of wisdom and guidance. His steady-handed leadership will be missed.”

Several of VSU’s athletics programs have had long-term success under Reinhard’s leadership, including football and men’s basketball.

Many of the top names in college football such as Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp, Hal Mumme, Chris Hatcher and the late Mike Leach have ties to Blazer Athletics, and that is due to Reinhard’s impeccable eye for talent, according to the statement.

Hatcher is the head football coach at Samford University and won a national championship as the Blazer’s head coach in 2004. He also won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Blazer’s quarterback in 1994.

“I am forever grateful to Herb for taking a chance on a 25-year-old coach,” Hatcher said. “He was very impactful to me as I was learning how to be a head coach. He has done a tremendous job in leading VSU athletics and has taken all the programs to a level never reached before. He will be missed, but he has left a legacy that will be hard to duplicate. Herb Reinhard deserves all the credit in getting VSU athletics to the top of Division II.”

Executive Assistant to the Chief Athletics Officer Debbie Wisenbaker had plenty to say about Reinhard’s leadership and friendship.

“Where do I begin, I could write a book about our time together,” Wisenbaker said. “I began working in VSU Athletics and directly for Herb in mid-February of 1994. We’ve shared a lot of great wins and some hard losses athletically and in life. I cannot tell you how many times I have witnessed him mentor or counsel student-athletes, coaches, and staff members. You don’t see him putting himself first. He wants his athletes and his coaches to shine! There is a reason why I have been employed for nearly 31 years at VSU… it’s because of Herb Reinhard. We don’t always see eye-to-eye, but one thing remains steadfast…loyalty. He has been my boss, my counselor, my friend, and most of all my Christian brother. Thank you, Herb, I am truly blessed to have served such a giant of a man.”

In 2021, the city of Valdosta declared that Nov. 6 would forever be known as Herb Reinhard Day in Valdosta.

Plans regarding a national search for Reinhard’s replacement will be announced later on, according to the statement.

