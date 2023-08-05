First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not everyone in SWGA has to deal with showers and storms this evening besides areas mainly south of Highway 84. As daytime heating departs, we should see an end to all rainfall. However, temperatures will remain warm and muggy into the night with lows in the 70s feeling slightly warmer.

Yet another hot and humid forecast on Sunday. As the sun shines in the morning, temperatures will have the chance to heat up into the hot mid-90s, and humidity with make it feel much warmer in the triple digits. This is why a heat advisory is in place through 8 PM on Sunday. This excess of moisture will also aid a weak upper-level trough in producing a few evening showers and storms. There is a Marginal Risk area north of Highway 82. This mainly just highlights the chance for damaging winds, but there is a flash flooding threat for the entire area on Sunday.

Winds out of the west and southwest will keep our deep layer of moisture overhead and lead to hot and moist conditions lasting for most of the new work week. Possible scattered showers and thunderstorms remain likely with most areas barely avoiding heat index values that could lead to heat advisories. This is fairly seasonable for southwest Georgia as we push deeper into summer. We may also need to keep an eye out for some strong storms as well next week, but stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.