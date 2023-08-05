Ask the Expert
Americus attorney sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

William McCall Calhoun was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - An Americus criminal defense attorney has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in federal court on Friday in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

William McCall Calhoun, Jr., 60, was ordered to serve 18 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release.

Calhoun was also ordered to serve 23 months of supervised release and pay restitution of $2,000 by U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich.

Calhoun was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, in Macon.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the release said.

Calhoun boasted of his participation in the riots and “predicted a civil war if former President Donald Trump was not returned to power,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Friday.

According to the government’s evidence, starting on Jan. 6, 2021, local and federal law enforcement received tips regarding Calhoun posting about his involvement in the Capitol Riot on Parler, Facebook and Twitter.

Evidence shows that Calhoun attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, then made his way to the Capitol building. He then walked up the West side of the Capitol grounds and continued even as smoke rose form the crowd and people were affected by tear gas, according to the release.

“This is it. We’re storming the Capitol,” Calhoun said as he approached the Senate Wing Door.

Calhoun entered through the Senate Wing Door and walked through the Capitol, entered the police line in the Crypt and went back and forth from the Rotunda multiple times before ultimately through the East side of the Capitol.

One video shows Calhoun amongst the other rioters who pounded on the doors and walls as they passed by members’ offices. In the video, he said they were “looking for people.” He ultimately made it to the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Office.

“Today the American People proved we have the power. We physically took control of the Capitol building in a hand to hand hostile takeover. We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government – we shut down their stolen election shenanigans,” Calhoun said in a Facebook post.

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office investigated the case. The FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department assisted in the investigation.

