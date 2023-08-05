Albany police searching for aggravated assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is searching for a suspect wanted on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault.

Terrance Wilkes, 40, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. He is armed and dangerous, according to officials.

He stands at 6′3 and weighs 162 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Wilkes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.