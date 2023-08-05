Albany police arrest suspect in connection to March 18 shooting homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has made an arrest in connection to the March 18 shooting death of 18-year-old Claudarius Caesar.

On Saturday, members of the APD Uniform and Criminal Investigative Bureau responded to the 5 Points Inn after receiving information that Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, was at that location, according to officials.

APD has been on the lookout for Jackson since March 20.

Jackson was arrested after providing a false name to officers. He was arrested on the charge of murder and also has additional warrants for his arrest for second-degree criminal damage to property and probation violation, according to officials.

Several other individuals have been taken into custody:

Mowana Michelle Porter, 50, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Justin Jamaal King, 35, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and is currently in the Dougherty County Jail. King also has a probation violation warrant.

Brianna Ashanti Dawson, 20, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

The four individuals are currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Anyone with additional information on this case or any other active cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100.

