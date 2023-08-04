VIDEO: Woman flips vehicle after high-speed chase through Turner and Tift County

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning new information about a high-speed chase through two South Georgia counties that ended with the suspect’s car being flipped.

On Thursday night, deputies in Turner County were making a traffic stop on a vehicle when another vehicle was spotted going over 100 miles an hour on Highway 75.

After the suspect briefly stopped, the chase involving Turner County sheriff’s deputies continued into Tift County.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office tells WALB, the woman continued to go over 100 mph through Tift County, including in neighborhoods.

The chase ended when the suspect, Ashantee Reynolds, flipped her vehicle on Tift Avenue in Tifton.

Deputies arrested her and reportedly found ecstasy and marijuana in her vehicle.

She is charged with fleeing and attempting to allude, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance MDMA (ecstasy), speeding and other traffic charges.

The Tuner County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to WALB that if they suspect someone of a crime, they will pursue the suspect even if they leave their jurisdiction.

In total, the chase lasted around 20 minutes. The suspect received only minor ankle injuries.

Reporter Alicia Lewis will have more details on this story on WALB News 10 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.