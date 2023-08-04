Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

VIDEO: Woman flips vehicle after high-speed chase through Turner and Tift County

Deputies arrested her and reportedly found heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana in her vehicle.
By Alicia Lewis and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning new information about a high-speed chase through two South Georgia counties that ended with the suspect’s car being flipped.

On Thursday night, deputies in Turner County were making a traffic stop on a vehicle when another vehicle was spotted going over 100 miles an hour on Highway 75.

After the suspect briefly stopped, the chase involving Turner County sheriff’s deputies continued into Tift County.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office tells WALB, the woman continued to go over 100 mph through Tift County, including in neighborhoods.

The chase ended when the suspect, Ashantee Reynolds, flipped her vehicle on Tift Avenue in Tifton.

Deputies arrested her and reportedly found ecstasy and marijuana in her vehicle.

She is charged with fleeing and attempting to allude, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance MDMA (ecstasy), speeding and other traffic charges.

The Tuner County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to WALB that if they suspect someone of a crime, they will pursue the suspect even if they leave their jurisdiction.

In total, the chase lasted around 20 minutes. The suspect received only minor ankle injuries.

Reporter Alicia Lewis will have more details on this story on WALB News 10 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on Meadows Street looking for another suspect and saw the 19year old's car that was...
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
Lindsay Shiver (left) os charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center
The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office, GSP arrest car chase suspect

Latest News

Deputies arrested her and reportedly found heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana in her...
VIDEO: Woman flips vehicle after high-speed chase through Turner and Tift County
It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets.
Two women shot, Albany death investigation underway
Over 167 Coffee County children are in need of back-to-school clothing and essentials.
Coffee County need of back to school supplies
One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, says after missing two weeks of work due to heart...
Over 167 children in Coffee County need of back to school supplies