Valwood Valiants 2023 football season preview

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The new season brings along a new era for the Valwood Valiants. The Brad Wells Era. The new hire is taking over for former head coach Justin Henderson. Coach Wells is ready to lead the Valiants through their second year in GIAA football.

“Man this place has welcomed me with open arms since I got here. These kids, they come to work everyday, you don’t have to beg them to work, there ready to go, there bought in there excited, they got a little taste last year of success and they’re just excited to get back,” said Wells.

Last season, offensively, the Valiants surpassed the national average in passing, rushing, and receiving yards. The offense production combined with a stealthy defense put themselves in a deep postseason run, as they were one game short of competing for the state championship.

“Standards been set here, they won 3 state championships in the 2000. A step in the right direction last year and a lot of these kids were in school, they remember those teams, they sense were trending back in the right direction were not shying away from it, were embracing expectations and were working everyday to get to it.”

The new season is here and Wells and the Valiants look to build off the winning habits created not only on the field but in the weight room, this summer. It’s been a good start as it’s only the first week of fall practices and players are already hitting new squat max’s, including running back Triston White who hit a new max of 510 on squat.

“Coach Grant does a great job in the weight room. Coach Austin Grant, our strength and condition coach. He does a tremendous job, our kids have bought in, we had a great spring, big games through the spring. They’ve come in here and when I talk about working doing the summer, it’s not just on the football field but on the weight room. We’ve lifted everyday since we been here, coach grant put together a grant summer plan for us. The kids have bought in and worked hard. Were maxing this week and we’ve seen some good gains in there already, were excited about it.”

While the Brad Wells era is already under way, Valwood will get their first glimpse of how it looks under the lights on August 25th against St. Andrews.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.