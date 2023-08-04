Ask the Expert
Two women shot, Albany death investigation underway

It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets.
It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is conducting a death investigation after two women were shot on the 1300 block of East Society Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police say the call came in at 3:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found two female victims with gunshot wounds to their abdomen, according to APD. Brianna Mitchell, 34, was taken to Phoebe and later died.

APD confirmed to WALB that the shooting started after an argument led to gunfire. It is currently unknown if Mitchell and the other victim were the intended targets.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death and see if Mitchell died from her wounds or a pre-existing medical condition, according to Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

Investigators are currently searching for a suspect.

If anyone has information on the incident, you are asked to call Albany police at (229) 431-2100.

