Traffic stop ends in K-9 finding drugs in Echols Co., 3 suspects arrested
ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects are behind bars following a traffic stop in Echols County.
On August 3, an Echols County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to remain in their lane.
While investigating, Echols County K-9 Nos and his handler were called in to do a free air sniff. Nos reportedly identified factors that led to law enforcement suspecting illegal drugs and firearms were in the vehicle.
During the search of the vehicle, a firearm, methamphetamine, scales, baggies and other drug paraphernalia, suggesting being used in drug sales and distribution were found.
As a result, Chaze Greathouse, 24, of Live Oak, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Brittany Etheridge, 30, a wanted fugitive of Statenville, Alabama was arrested for an outstanding warrant for obstruction of an officer and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug-related objects.
The driver, Christopher Etheridge, 40, was wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for felony escape. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
