Traffic stop ends in K-9 finding drugs in Echols Co., 3 suspects arrested

K9 Nos reportedly identified factors that led to law enforcement suspecting illegal drugs and firearms were in the vehicle.(Echols County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects are behind bars following a traffic stop in Echols County.

On August 3, an Echols County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to remain in their lane.

While investigating, Echols County K-9 Nos and his handler were called in to do a free air sniff. Nos reportedly identified factors that led to law enforcement suspecting illegal drugs and firearms were in the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, a firearm, methamphetamine, scales, baggies and other drug paraphernalia, suggesting being used in drug sales and distribution were found.

As a result, Chaze Greathouse, 24, of Live Oak, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.

Chaze Greathouse Mugshot
Chaze Greathouse Mugshot(Echols County Sheriff's Office)

Brittany Etheridge, 30, a wanted fugitive of Statenville, Alabama was arrested for an outstanding warrant for obstruction of an officer and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug-related objects.

Brittany Etheridge Mugshot
Brittany Etheridge Mugshot(Echols County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, Christopher Etheridge, 40, was wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for felony escape. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Christopher Etheridge Mugshot
Christopher Etheridge Mugshot(Echols County Sheriff's Office)

