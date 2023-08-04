Ask the Expert
Tracking showers and storms through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A soggy end to the week as showers and storms arrived Friday morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms through the afternoon. We’ve had a few severe storms with lots of lightning and gusty winds. Early evening brings another round of showers and storms which pushes east gradually ending around sunset. Models are suggesting the next round of showers after midnight for a wet Saturday morning. Not all-day rain but definitely hot and humid with highs low 90s and heat indices 100°+.

Scattered showers and storms return Sunday afternoon. This active weather pattern continues through next week with daily showers and storms.

Highs hold slightly below to near average low-mid 90s with triple digit feels like readings 100° - 105°+. Not much of break from the persistent summertime conditions through next week.

