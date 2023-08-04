Randolph-Clay Red Devils 2023 football season preview

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Randolph Clay is looking to rise from the dust and ashes of last year and take on 2023 with an improved point of view. The Red Devils come off a rocky 2022 season...winning just one game. The Red Devils, despite their lone win last year, has talent returning. Mix it with some younger upcoming bright spots, ready to make an immediate impact on the field. Head Coach Charles Truitt is entering his second season with the Red Devils, trying to bring his winning pedigree to Cuthbert. It’s defense first for the former Golden Tornado and it starts with the front 7.

Coach Charles Truitt said, “I feel the strength of our defense is our defensive line and our linebackers. Those guys gotta be able to maintain and handle the run for us. I think the weakest point of our defense is our secondary because of our youth. I feel good about that line and those linebackers and they’re gonna have to really carry us on the back end so the young guys can catch up. We feel good about their enthusiasm and mental toughness as a strength as well.”

For an up and coming squad leadership is key, and it’s a message Truitt preaches to his guys. Do the right things on and off the field. Those are the skills that will make you successful. Truitt says the team has embraced that message.

“A couple kids stand out as Keyonte nunnally, Keandre Hardy, Tayshawn Prince, and other kids that are doing a good job for us. I tell them coaches can’t be be in the field with them in the game so you gotta be those leaders on the football field and those guys have really stood the task for us.”

Randolph-Clay will host Dougherty in week 1 on August 25th.

