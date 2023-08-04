Overturned semi stalls traffic in Dooly County, GSP on scene

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A semi-truck that overturned in Dooly County Friday morning is causing traffic issues in the area.

The semi-tractor-trailer overturning was first reported by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office around 8:45 a.m. on I-75 at mile marker 123 southbound.

The sheriff’s office says traffic is moving slowly in the right lane and emergency strip. The middle and left lanes are still closed.

WALB has reached out to Georgia State Patrol who is working the wreck for more information on the incident and the condition of those involved.

