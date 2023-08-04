Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Overturned semi stalls traffic in Dooly County, GSP on scene

The sheriff’s office asks that if you are driving southbound in the area find a different route...
The sheriff’s office asks that if you are driving southbound in the area find a different route until the roadways are reopened.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A semi-truck that overturned in Dooly County Friday morning is causing traffic issues in the area.

The semi-tractor-trailer overturning was first reported by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office around 8:45 a.m. on I-75 at mile marker 123 southbound.

The sheriff’s office says traffic is moving slowly in the right lane and emergency strip. The middle and left lanes are still closed.

WALB has reached out to Georgia State Patrol who is working the wreck for more information on the incident and the condition of those involved.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on Meadows Street looking for another suspect and saw the 19year old's car that was...
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
Lindsay Shiver (left) os charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center
Tyler James Allison, a person of interest in an Albany aggravated assault.
Teen wanted by Albany police as person of interest in aggravated assault

Latest News

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, says after missing two weeks of work due to heart...
Over 167 children in Coffee County need of back to school supplies
Summer is coming to an end in South Georgia, and with the fall comes school for many families.
School is back in session in South Ga.
Sign on the door at Rose's addressing the AC issues.
Albany leaders address building condition issues at local discount store
The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office, GSP arrest car chase suspect