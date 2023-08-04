Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Over 167 children in Coffee County need of back to school supplies

Over 167 Coffee County children are in need of back-to-school clothing and essentials.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Over 167 Coffee County children are in need of back-to-school clothing and essentials. Community leaders say families are struggling to make ends meet due to many economic changes.

Georgia as a state has a 13% poverty rate, but of that percentage, Coffee County stands at 26%, according to the 2020 Census. One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, says after missing two weeks of work due to heart surgery, she wasn’t able to afford back-to-school supplies this year.

“Three weeks ago, I went to the hospital and I had to have two heart cast and a total of five stints put in, and it cost me to miss two weeks of work. When I got my last check, it was very short and I didn’t have money to go school shopping, so I called families together and they were able to get me in to get all the supplies and school clothes needed for my grandson to go back to school this year,” the parent said.

Shannyn Stuckey, executive director of Families Together, says there are several children in Coffee County whose needs aren’t being met that don’t fall under that foster care umbrella. She says this initiative is catered to help as many children as possible in our area.

“It’s back to school when parents know that their children are going to be in an environment where they have to have clothes that are appropriate and fit them correctly. That need just appears to be greater, but really it is constantly,” Stuckey said.

So far, they’ve helped over 130 families in 2023 and are wanting to continue help for children and bring more awareness to the dire need in the community.

Below is a list of items needed for students.

  • Kids’ toothpaste
  • Baby toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Hair products for Ethnic hair (leave-in conditioners, curl products, styling gels, bonnets, etc.)
  • Girl jeans (sizes 18 months - 8)
  • Boy jeans (sizes 5T - 8, Youth 16, and 32″ waist)
  • Girl socks (sizes newborn - 3T)
  • Boy socks (sizes newborn - 18 months)
  • Girl pajamas (sizes newborn and Youth S/7/8)
  • Boy pajamas (size adult M)
  • Boy underwear (sizes 2T/3T and Youth 10/12)
  • Lotion (for babies, girls, and boys)
  • Deodorant (for girls and boys)
  • Boy pull-ups (sizes 3T-4T)

If you would like to donate any of the above items to Families Together of Coffee County and help a child in need, please contact the organization by calling (912) 501-4200 or email them here.

Drop-off donations can also be made at 1220 Bryan Street East in Douglas, Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on Meadows Street looking for another suspect and saw the 19year old's car that was...
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
Lindsay Shiver (left) os charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center
The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office, GSP arrest car chase suspect

Latest News

Over 167 Coffee County children are in need of back-to-school clothing and essentials.
Coffee County need of back to school supplies
Sign on the door at Rose's addressing the AC issues.
Albany leaders address building condition issues at local discount store
Albany Code Enforcement says the entire strip mall has issues, but Roses is the biggest tenant.
Albany leaders addresses building issues at Roses Discount Store
Albany residents said the aquatic weeds have been growing out of control for two years.
Albany residents raise concerns of overgrown vegetation along Flint River