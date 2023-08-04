Over 167 children in Coffee County need of back to school supplies

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Over 167 Coffee County children are in need of back-to-school clothing and essentials. Community leaders say families are struggling to make ends meet due to many economic changes.

Georgia as a state has a 13% poverty rate, but of that percentage, Coffee County stands at 26%, according to the 2020 Census. One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, says after missing two weeks of work due to heart surgery, she wasn’t able to afford back-to-school supplies this year.

“Three weeks ago, I went to the hospital and I had to have two heart cast and a total of five stints put in, and it cost me to miss two weeks of work. When I got my last check, it was very short and I didn’t have money to go school shopping, so I called families together and they were able to get me in to get all the supplies and school clothes needed for my grandson to go back to school this year,” the parent said.

Shannyn Stuckey, executive director of Families Together, says there are several children in Coffee County whose needs aren’t being met that don’t fall under that foster care umbrella. She says this initiative is catered to help as many children as possible in our area.

“It’s back to school when parents know that their children are going to be in an environment where they have to have clothes that are appropriate and fit them correctly. That need just appears to be greater, but really it is constantly,” Stuckey said.

So far, they’ve helped over 130 families in 2023 and are wanting to continue help for children and bring more awareness to the dire need in the community.

Below is a list of items needed for students.

Kids’ toothpaste

Baby toothbrushes and toothpaste

Hair products for Ethnic hair (leave-in conditioners, curl products, styling gels, bonnets, etc.)

Girl jeans (sizes 18 months - 8)

Boy jeans (sizes 5T - 8, Youth 16, and 32″ waist)

Girl socks (sizes newborn - 3T)

Boy socks (sizes newborn - 18 months)

Girl pajamas (sizes newborn and Youth S/7/8)

Boy pajamas (size adult M)

Boy underwear (sizes 2T/3T and Youth 10/12)

Lotion (for babies, girls, and boys)

Deodorant (for girls and boys)

Boy pull-ups (sizes 3T-4T)

If you would like to donate any of the above items to Families Together of Coffee County and help a child in need, please contact the organization by calling (912) 501-4200 or email them here.

Drop-off donations can also be made at 1220 Bryan Street East in Douglas, Georgia.

