Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Chatham County mother has been charged with murder after the death of her infant.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects.

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.(Chatham County Police Department)

The police department responded Thursday around 10:40 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Quacco Road. Police said they found a deceased infant, and Cooper was still at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant’s cause of death.

The police department said it would like to speak with 44-year-old Randy Williams Taylor in connection to this case. The police department stated he was not a suspect but may have information that could help police in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on Meadows Street looking for another suspect and saw the 19year old's car that was...
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
Lindsay Shiver (left) os charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center
The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office, GSP arrest car chase suspect

Latest News

FILE - A FedEx plane flies over Memphis, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2022.
Investigators cite pilot fatigue among reasons that a FedEx plane landed on the wrong runway
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win $1.35 billion jackpot