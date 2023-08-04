GBI search for murder suspect wanted in connection to Tifton shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for murder in a fatal shooting on Monday.

On Monday at around 8:36 p.m., officers with the Tifton Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Belleview Avenue in response to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two males had been shot during a drive-by shooting. The victim, who died from shooting-related injuries, was identified as Alex Knighton, 43. An 18-year-old victim injured in the shooting is reported to be in stable condition.

Damarion Dunn, 17, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting and is wanted on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage to property.

He was last known to be in the Albany area, but has also been known to frequent Ashburn and Tifton, the GBI confirmed.

Law enforcement believes he may be armed and dangerous, so you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or Tifton police at (229) 382-3132 instead of approaching him.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.