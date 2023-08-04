Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

City of Albany addresses Greyhound service change at the transportation center

Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Greyhound bus service will no longer be provided at the Albany Transportation Center.

The Albany Transportation Center opened in March 2023 after a major investment and decades of planning. It was built where the former Greyhound station once stood. But now, Greyhound buses won’t come here.

About 20 years and $11.5 million later, some Albany citizens are left wondering whether it was all worth it.

“It’s a whole lot of inconvenience because everybody’s used to the bus station being right here,” Daniel Solomon Jr., transit rider, said.

The new Greyhound pickup location.
The new Greyhound pickup location.(WALB)

“The original plan and up and all the way through about halfway through the construction, we had a partnership with Greyhound, and they were going to have a presence in this station,” Albany City Manager Steven Carter said. “About halfway through the construction, they decided that that was not going to be their business model anymore.”

The new pickup location for Greyhound is at the BP gas station located at 1629 Clark Avenue, meaning customers will now have to wait outside.

“What we did try to do as a city is negotiate with Greyhound, because it was intended that they would be here,” Albany Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young said. “And we hope to kind of work some things out.”

WALB reached out to Greyhound but was not able to get an answer as to why they decided not to use the center.

Photo from the Albany Transportation Center.
Photo from the Albany Transportation Center.(WALB)

The transportation center does offer other services, such as a computer room and meeting rooms that are open to the public.

City officials say they are still trying to work with Greyhound on a solution to eventually bring them back to the transportation center.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on Meadows Street looking for another suspect and saw the 19year old's car that was...
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
Lindsay Shiver (left) os charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released
Murder suspect Damarion Dunn
GBI search for murder suspect wanted in connection to Tifton shooting
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death
The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office, GSP arrest car chase suspect

Latest News

Garren Wilkerson.
Tifton family gets the opportunity to meet their late son’s organ recipient
The hydroponic greenhouse can produce up to 600 lettuce heads that will go back into the school...
Albany’s 4C Academy Hydroponics Garden giving back to community
Students at 4C Academy are learning how to grow plants without soil in their hydroponics garden.
Albany’s 4C Academy Hydroponics Garden giving back to community
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Albany Transportation Center Update