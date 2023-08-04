City of Albany addresses Greyhound service change at the transportation center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Greyhound bus service will no longer be provided at the Albany Transportation Center.

The Albany Transportation Center opened in March 2023 after a major investment and decades of planning. It was built where the former Greyhound station once stood. But now, Greyhound buses won’t come here.

About 20 years and $11.5 million later, some Albany citizens are left wondering whether it was all worth it.

“It’s a whole lot of inconvenience because everybody’s used to the bus station being right here,” Daniel Solomon Jr., transit rider, said.

The new Greyhound pickup location. (WALB)

“The original plan and up and all the way through about halfway through the construction, we had a partnership with Greyhound, and they were going to have a presence in this station,” Albany City Manager Steven Carter said. “About halfway through the construction, they decided that that was not going to be their business model anymore.”

The new pickup location for Greyhound is at the BP gas station located at 1629 Clark Avenue, meaning customers will now have to wait outside.

“What we did try to do as a city is negotiate with Greyhound, because it was intended that they would be here,” Albany Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young said. “And we hope to kind of work some things out.”

WALB reached out to Greyhound but was not able to get an answer as to why they decided not to use the center.

Photo from the Albany Transportation Center. (WALB)

The transportation center does offer other services, such as a computer room and meeting rooms that are open to the public.

City officials say they are still trying to work with Greyhound on a solution to eventually bring them back to the transportation center.

