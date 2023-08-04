Berrien Rebels 2023 football season preview

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Berrien is coming off their first playoff win in over 30 years. They are back in action with a new leader and some new talent. One familiar face is back and better than ever. Standout Josiah Davis returns for his senior season as a Florida hard commit and the leader of this Rebel team, but with his dominance, he becomes the prime focus for his opposition. A challenge head coach Ken Eldridge is going to have to solve.

Eldridge said, “Get him on the field. Get Josiah on the field and he’ll do something. Then it’s up to us coaches to put him in positions that gets him the ball in his hands. And use him whether it’s carrying the ball, decoying the ball or throwing the ball or whatever. We will use him in every single play we’ve got in one way or another.”

Davis is no stranger to playing multiple positions. He nearly broke the national record for kick returns a season ago. He’s also spent time at running back, quarterback, and wide receiver. No matter what #4 will be on the field somewhere Friday nights.

The Rebels aren’t just a one trick pony, Eldridge is pleased with his squad and eager to showcase what they can do on this fall.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that we are very very pleased with and what they’re doing. I can name some guys but I’d leave somebody out. I can’t think of anyone that we are not pleased with what they’re doing, the effort they’re giving, and the commitment they’ve made to this program.”

It’s pretty simple for Eldridge and he says everyone has bought in, and that’s all he can ask.

“That’s what we ask of them: make a commitment to the program, make a commitment to themselves first and then the program. And if you do that we will have what we want for you and this team.”

Berrien will be on the road at Clinch County to start their season on August 18th.

