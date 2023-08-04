Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Baker County Bears 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County is still getting used to the chaos of Friday Night Football. They are entering their third season and school numbers have them competing in 8-man football. It’s tough to fill the most important position on the the field, The Bears have a good problem. They have two quarterbacks. It’s been the biggest battle this off-season with senior Isaiah Rhymes and freshman Taylor Sanders duking it out for that starting job. Both with talented arms and a staff who is excited to showcase their talents.

“The quarterback situation is we have a senior but we also have an upcoming freshman. We are excited about both of them. They’re going to be exciting to watch and excited for these fans to see these young men in action,” said head coach Terrance King.

Despite the program still in the early stages of their history, King and company have scheduled a few 11-man opponents this season. Ultimately the goal is to make the switch when the numbers make sense. As they enter 2023, they carry a new mindset. It’s one they hope can become a staple of the program for years to come.

“Our motto for this upcoming season is ‘New Era.’ So here at Baker County we’re starting a new era.”

Last season didn’t finish the way they hoped, but it’s a new year and the sole focus for this squad is to improve each game. The offense carried most of the load in 2022 averaging 42 points a game, so if the defense shows the improvement coach desires, the Bears could be a force this fall.

They open up their season at home against a strong Westwood team on August 18th.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on Meadows Street looking for another suspect and saw the 19year old's car that was...
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
Lindsay Shiver (left) os charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center
Tyler James Allison, a person of interest in an Albany aggravated assault.
Teen wanted by Albany police as person of interest in aggravated assault

Latest News

Berrien Rebels 2023 football season preview
Berrien Rebels 2023 football season preview
Valwood Valiants 2023 football season preview
Valwood Valiants 2023 football season preview
Randolph Clay Red Devils 2023 football season preview
Randolph-Clay Red Devils 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Berrien Rebels 2023 football season preview