Baker County Bears 2023 football season preview

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County is still getting used to the chaos of Friday Night Football. They are entering their third season and school numbers have them competing in 8-man football. It’s tough to fill the most important position on the the field, The Bears have a good problem. They have two quarterbacks. It’s been the biggest battle this off-season with senior Isaiah Rhymes and freshman Taylor Sanders duking it out for that starting job. Both with talented arms and a staff who is excited to showcase their talents.

“The quarterback situation is we have a senior but we also have an upcoming freshman. We are excited about both of them. They’re going to be exciting to watch and excited for these fans to see these young men in action,” said head coach Terrance King.

Despite the program still in the early stages of their history, King and company have scheduled a few 11-man opponents this season. Ultimately the goal is to make the switch when the numbers make sense. As they enter 2023, they carry a new mindset. It’s one they hope can become a staple of the program for years to come.

“Our motto for this upcoming season is ‘New Era.’ So here at Baker County we’re starting a new era.”

Last season didn’t finish the way they hoped, but it’s a new year and the sole focus for this squad is to improve each game. The offense carried most of the load in 2022 averaging 42 points a game, so if the defense shows the improvement coach desires, the Bears could be a force this fall.

They open up their season at home against a strong Westwood team on August 18th.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.