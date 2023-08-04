Back to school open house at Thomas County Middle

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia Schools are already in session, but Thomasville Schools open on Monday. Thomas County Middle school had a day designed to ease anxiousness for students and parents.

“I’m excited for the 2023-2024 school year” says now 5th grade student, Harris Palmer.

Parents, teachers and students are gearing up for the first day of school right here at Thomas County Middle. Now the purpose of today, is to give everyone a bit of a breather, as they meet their teachers, understand the programs here and get a layout of the school.

Hundreds of 5th to 8th grade students flooded the halls anxious to see their new classrooms and connect with friends. Assistant Principal Deann Garcia says this is just a taste of what the first day of school is going to be like on Monday August 6th.

“Our traffic flow is a little delayed the first day. You can expect some extra traffic in the morning, so we recommend that you get here early. School begins at 8-o-clock in the morning however we start welcoming students to the school at 7:30.” Garcia says.

The transition from summer to back to school is one that’s an adjustment for both parents and kids. Teacher Meggin Nix says it’s important to start to establish healthy eating habits and sleeping patterns to help make that adjustment easier.

“Really establishing bedtime patterns, because the earlier you can get to bed and start reestablishing that early morning, the easier and the smoother it’s going to be for kids and for parents too who have to wake up their kids.” says Nix.

Although they’re going to miss summer, students tell me they’re excited for the 2023-24 school year.

Palmer adds, “Because I get to be in middle school and my momma works here, and I love my momma.”

And guess what? they’re looking forward to reading this year too.

“Cause it takes you places that you can’t really go, it takes you back in time, it takes you to the future.” says student Asa Oliveto

