Wetter weather on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More sunshine and very little rain today. With an active east coast sea breeze, isolated showers dotted across portions of #SGA Wednesday afternoon. Not much cooling as highs topped low-mid 90s while feeling a bit hotter upper 90s around 100°.

Starting tomorrow look for an active weather pattern to take over. Clusters of storms will ride around the ridge of high pressure moving from northwest to southeast. Isolated storms Thursday become scattered to likely Friday through the weekend. Some strong storms are possible with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs hold steady in the low-mid 90s while the humidity rises which keeps triple digit feels like readings 100° - 105°+ through the weekend into next week. Showers and storms are likely each day.

