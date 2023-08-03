Wetter weather returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Thursday’s highs topped low-mid 90s but it felt hotter more like upper 90s low 100s.

Isolated showers through the evening become likely after midnight into Friday. Several rounds of showers and storms will track from northwest to southeast across #SGA. Some storms possibly strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Late afternoon brings a break from the active weather.

With ample amount of moisture, the same northwest to southeast pattern will set the stage for more showers and storms through the weekend. Not a washout but definitely have plan B for your outdoor activities.

Highs hold slightly below to near average low-mid 90s with triple digit feels like readings 100° - 105°+. Not much of break from the persistent summertime conditions through next week.

