Westwood Wildcats 2023 football season preview

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Coach Earl Ford and the Westwood Wildcats have been a force within 8 man football after bringing home a state championship title just one year after making the switch from 11 man to 8 man football.

“I think the unique thing is that when people watch it they realize it’s football. I think sometimes people get this idea that it’s really a different game. But you know minus two lineman and a special player it’s just football,” said Ford.

While the goal is always to make it back to the title game, Coach Ford says this team has to work on the basics if they’d like to add another ring to their finger

“Throw and catch, kick. We’ll have to do it better than we did last year. That’s what we’re working on. We feel like we’ve got a group of guys who are taking advantage of the opportunities to get better but boy we’ll have to play really good football to win a championship this year.”

After finishing 6-4 this past season the Wildcats are looking to replace quarterback Ben Shirah, who helped lead the Wildcats to the semifinals in his single season at the position. The Wildcats are also in need of guys to step up at wide receiver and punter after losing key receiver and kicker Bo Holton.

“My guys have to do a better job in the weight room. They’ve got to do a better job on the practice field. They’ve got to challenge themselves they’ve got to challenge each other. We’ve got to challenge ourselves to get to the next level.”

This season the wildcats will depend on two-time all-state and all-region running back Weston Fears who amassed 792 yards combined rushing and 14 touchdowns last season. Also, returning for the orange and white are offensive lineman and defensive end Jet Henneriger and 3 year starting center Luke Moss.

The Wildcats will open up their season at Baker County.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.