Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Westwood Wildcats 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Coach Earl Ford and the Westwood Wildcats have been a force within 8 man football after bringing home a state championship title just one year after making the switch from 11 man to 8 man football.

“I think the unique thing is that when people watch it they realize it’s football. I think sometimes people get this idea that it’s really a different game. But you know minus two lineman and a special player it’s just football,” said Ford.

While the goal is always to make it back to the title game, Coach Ford says this team has to work on the basics if they’d like to add another ring to their finger

“Throw and catch, kick. We’ll have to do it better than we did last year. That’s what we’re working on. We feel like we’ve got a group of guys who are taking advantage of the opportunities to get better but boy we’ll have to play really good football to win a championship this year.”

After finishing 6-4 this past season the Wildcats are looking to replace quarterback Ben Shirah, who helped lead the Wildcats to the semifinals in his single season at the position. The Wildcats are also in need of guys to step up at wide receiver and punter after losing key receiver and kicker Bo Holton.

“My guys have to do a better job in the weight room. They’ve got to do a better job on the practice field. They’ve got to challenge themselves they’ve got to challenge each other. We’ve got to challenge ourselves to get to the next level.”

This season the wildcats will depend on two-time all-state and all-region running back Weston Fears who amassed 792 yards combined rushing and 14 touchdowns last season. Also, returning for the orange and white are offensive lineman and defensive end Jet Henneriger and 3 year starting center Luke Moss.

The Wildcats will open up their season at Baker County.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB is currently trying to determine a connection.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 dead in Thomasville shooting
The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports

Latest News

Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview
Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Westwood Wildcats 2023 football season preview
SGA 2023 football season preview
Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors 2023 football season preview