Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released

BAHAMAS (WALB) - Two Bahamian suspects in the murder-for-hire plot of a Thomasville man have been released from prison on bail, according to reporting from ABC News.

Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold posted $20,000 bail on Wednesday. Their movements will be tracked by ankle monitors as well as having to report to a police department in Abaco, Bahamas several times a week.

Prosecutors say that the men hatched a plan to murder Shiver, along with his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver.

Lindsay has also been granted $100,000 cash bail in the alleged murder-for-hire plot. She remains in custody at the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 9 when she will inform the court of the address that she will live at in Nassau.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.