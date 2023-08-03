Ask the Expert
Suspects in Thomasville murder-for-hire plot released

Lindsay Shiver (left) os charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the murder for hire failed.(Source: United Press International, Inc.)
By WALB News Team and ABC News
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BAHAMAS (WALB) - Two Bahamian suspects in the murder-for-hire plot of a Thomasville man have been released from prison on bail, according to reporting from ABC News.

Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold posted $20,000 bail on Wednesday. Their movements will be tracked by ankle monitors as well as having to report to a police department in Abaco, Bahamas several times a week.

Prosecutors say that the men hatched a plan to murder Shiver, along with his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver.

Lindsay has also been granted $100,000 cash bail in the alleged murder-for-hire plot. She remains in custody at the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 9 when she will inform the court of the address that she will live at in Nassau.

