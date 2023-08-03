Stewart County Knights 2023 football season preview

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - Stewart County is getting football ready in a different way while staying out of the South Georgia heat. The Knights are focused on getting bigger, stronger, and faster spending significant time in the weight room to prepare for Friday nights in the fall. They enter 2023 with a group of talented underclassmen looking to make a statement immediately. They do have some returning seniors, who look to command these young knights to an improved season. The motto this offseason has been attack, both in the gym and on the field. Head coach Calvin Thomas said the young squad has done a lot of development work off the field to grow as men and not just football players.

“Believe it or not we’ve been doing a lot of relationship building. Teaching our men about life, molding them. Doing a lot of things outside of football. We’ve been preparing them mentally more than physically, but we’re still, as you’ve seen, hitting the weight room and growing their bodies as well.”

His squad is hitting the gridiron this season with a push through mentality...

“So this year we’re taking in ‘finish the drill.’ A lot of times you see athletes cut the corner or stop before the line. We’re telling them to push through and finish the drill. We’re still carrying on 1% better from last year so those are our mottos,” said Thomas.

The season for Stewart will kick off September 8th in Duluth against Notre Dame Academy.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.