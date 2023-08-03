Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors 2023 football season preview

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - The smaller schools in the area face vastly different issues when it comes to the fall. While most bigger programs have many of their football athletes all year around, schools like Southwest Georgia Academy have to wait for the other athletic seasons to end, leaving them to play catch up. The Warriors embrace the challenge and in the end hope the outcome on Friday Nights in 2023 reflect that mindset.

“Just handwork. We’re going to beat you by outworking you. That’s how we’re going to win,” said head coach Kerry Morris.

Southwest Georgia Academy is entering year two under Morris. After moving up regions, the Warriors finished 5-6 in their first season with him at the helm. With an almost identical schedule to last year the Warriors lone region game comes the final week of the season Georgia Christian. So, SGA’s main focus is outworking their non-region competition.

Morris said, “Everything down here is a little different from some other little places. Our kids play all sports so everything is centered around the weight room. We’re working really hard. We’re building a new field house. We just built a brand new weight room so everything’s going in the right direction. We just got to put it on the field.”

With the loss of Jaxson Haire, the air raid offense will look to junior receiver Grayson Cox to lead the efforts this season. Up first they will face Terrell Academy, A team they haven’t beat since 2019.

Regardless of time place or date, coach Morris says every team lining up on the other side of the Warriors should do one thing.

“Watch Out”

The Warriors will host the Eagles at home on August 18th, with kickoff set for 8:00pm.

