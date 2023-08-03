Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - The smaller schools in the area face vastly different issues when it comes to the fall. While most bigger programs have many of their football athletes all year around, schools like Southwest Georgia Academy have to wait for the other athletic seasons to end, leaving them to play catch up. The Warriors embrace the challenge and in the end hope the outcome on Friday Nights in 2023 reflect that mindset.

“Just handwork. We’re going to beat you by outworking you. That’s how we’re going to win,” said head coach Kerry Morris.

Southwest Georgia Academy is entering year two under Morris. After moving up regions, the Warriors finished 5-6 in their first season with him at the helm. With an almost identical schedule to last year the Warriors lone region game comes the final week of the season Georgia Christian. So, SGA’s main focus is outworking their non-region competition.

Morris said, “Everything down here is a little different from some other little places. Our kids play all sports so everything is centered around the weight room. We’re working really hard. We’re building a new field house. We just built a brand new weight room so everything’s going in the right direction. We just got to put it on the field.”

With the loss of Jaxson Haire, the air raid offense will look to junior receiver Grayson Cox to lead the efforts this season. Up first they will face Terrell Academy, A team they haven’t beat since 2019.

Regardless of time place or date, coach Morris says every team lining up on the other side of the Warriors should do one thing.

“Watch Out”

The Warriors will host the Eagles at home on August 18th, with kickoff set for 8:00pm.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing
WALB is currently trying to determine a connection.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 dead in Thomasville shooting
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas

Latest News

Stewart County 2023 football season preview
Stewart County Knights 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Stewart County 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Southwest Georgia Academy 2023 Football season preview
Pelham Season Preview 2023
Pelham Hornets 2023 football season preview