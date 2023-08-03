Rise in false 911 calls placing burden on Valdosta police

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - False 911 calls are on the rise. The Carlee Russell case in Alabama is one recent example, but they’re also happening more often in towns across the country and they’re placing a burden on law enforcement and putting public safety at risk.

On average, the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) receives just over 200 911 calls per day. According to Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, they never know which ones are falsified until they respond to each and every one of them.

“It pulls a lot of our resources, because we’re sending almost as many officers as we can to try to find somebody’s who life is in danger and then when it’s a prank and you come to find but you have to take every step you can to verify out that it is a prank, and then the problem is you have other calls and other people that need emergency response, and you can’t respond to them as quickly,” Manahan said.

Most recently, a 17-year-old girl in Valdosta made a prank 911 call saying she was shot and needed help. Several agencies responded, only there was no emergency, tying up first responders that may have been needed elsewhere.

“We had anywhere from five to seven officers that responded, you had emergency medical services that responded, the fire department responded, that’s a lot of resources going into something that did not happen,” Manahan said.

Residents in the community are grateful that VPD is doing its job, but they say young people are making it harder on those who are working.

“Basically social media has changed this generation, it has very corrupted them and it’s not right and I understand the police has to follow up on stuff like that.” Valdosta resident Natasha Holden said.

“It’s hard on the taxpayers because you know, somebody got to be paid to do this and you wasting time when they could be doing another job.. prank calls, it’s just ridiculous.” Valdosta resident Diana Battle said.

According to residents, social media is making it easier for young people to follow bad trends.

Social media critics have yet another reason to take their shot. The latest trend involves making false 911 texts to first responders.

“Social media got too much going on,” Battle said.

Recent trends on social media are causing false 911 calls to be on the rise. Manahan says the most recent prank 911 call made by a 17-year-old ended with charges on reckless conduct, false report of a crime and misdemeanor unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

“And I think that’s what we did by charging this young lady, by showing our community that The Valdosta Police Department will not tolerate it,” Manahan said.

The Manahan says young people are always looking for more likes and attention and we will always have a copycat that wants to do more.

“Everything that you do on the internet, can be traced and we can find out who you are, especially when you’re doing something where you’re saying somebody is in danger, we have to take that seriously and we will take that seriously,” Manahan said.

Commenters on VPD’s Facebook page are saying:

“Social media is going to be the downfall of the young people that don’t think for themselves.”

“Pulling pranks and taking away good police and emergency people from someone that could’ve used it.”

“I hope this brings awareness to other pranksters young and old. Don’t do this, it’s not funny.”

The key word that residents are saying is “monitor” and that parents need to be more involved in their kids’ lives.

“Stay focused and monitoring your kids better and stop letting them be shut off in the room and stuff and off to themselves,” Holden said.

“Monitor the kids better, even take them off social media some, you know, limit their time on it.” Battle said.

APD hopes that young people can learn from this situation moving forward.

