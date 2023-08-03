New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police made additional arrests on Wednesday in connection to a July 27 homicide case in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.

Members of the Albany Police Department (APD) Uniform and Criminal Investigative Bureaus along with the Albany-Dougherty SWAT team used a search warrant to search a home in the 900 block of 9th Avenue.

During the search, police say they found five firearms. Several suspects were arrested:

Rontavis Dequse Davis Jr., 17, was arrested on the charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Jamarquise Leshon Frost, 24, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Demetrius Marquez Davis, 27, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Me’Yuntae Shy’Kerria Parks, 20, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Abrae Juonne Clark, 23, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Edward Lamar Huckaby, 26, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Angus Anthony Westby, 26, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Top left to right: Demetrius Davis, Jamarquise Frost, Me'Yuntae Parks. Bottom left to right: Abrae Clark, Angus Westby and Edward Huckaby (Source: Albany Police Department)

They are all currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100.

