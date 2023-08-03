Ask the Expert
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death

Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police made additional arrests on Wednesday in connection to a July 27 homicide case in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.

Members of the Albany Police Department (APD) Uniform and Criminal Investigative Bureaus along with the Albany-Dougherty SWAT team used a search warrant to search a home in the 900 block of 9th Avenue.

During the search, police say they found five firearms. Several suspects were arrested:

  • Rontavis Dequse Davis Jr., 17, was arrested on the charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
  • Jamarquise Leshon Frost, 24, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
  • Demetrius Marquez Davis, 27, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
  • Me’Yuntae Shy’Kerria Parks, 20, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
  • Abrae Juonne Clark, 23, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
  • Edward Lamar Huckaby, 26, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
  • Angus Anthony Westby, 26, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Top left to right: Demetrius Davis, Jamarquise Frost, Me'Yuntae Parks. Bottom left to right:...
Top left to right: Demetrius Davis, Jamarquise Frost, Me'Yuntae Parks. Bottom left to right: Abrae Clark, Angus Westby and Edward Huckaby(Source: Albany Police Department)

They are all currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100.

