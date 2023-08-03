Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Christian continues the quest to rebuild their football program under head coach Chuck Knapp. The Generals finished last season just under .500 their schedule consists of a large number of non region games and as they head into the new year coach Knapp and his Generals are getting a jump start on season preparations.

“This this year especially, we started our strength and condition a whole lot sooner. You know, when I got here at three, four years ago, that we didn’t even have a weight room. So we’re just now getting to that point where our strength and conditioning coach is here. Our weight room is starting up and running. So really our shift change has been, hey, let’s get faster, stronger, and everything else will fall into place. So really, we’ve just been focusing more in the weight room than on the field. But we’ve been on the field all summer, but we wanted to get bigger and faster,” said coach Knapp.

As most teams look to improve in all aspects of the game every year, while the same is true for Georgia Christian, they plan to direct their focus on one particular part of the offense run game.

“I mean, we’re a spread offense. Everybody knows we’re spread. We like to throw the ball a lot. We probably throw more than most people at this level. But we also want to be able to run it in certain situations. So our run game is not a typical spread run game. It’s more of a power spread type run. But this offseason, we’ve been focusing on the run game.”

The Generals are returning several key players, including most of the offensive line. It’s veteran players like them and running back Cooper Knapp that will be the key components to a winning season for the know.

“We got some really good key guys that are coming back. We’re young other than that, but probably the most talented, skill group we’ve had, they’re just young.”

Their first night back under the lights will be against Flint River Academy, the same team they shut out in the first game of last season. The Generals will kick the season off on the road on August 18.

