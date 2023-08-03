Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Fulton County reaches $4M settlement with family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs

Lashawn Thompson
Lashawn Thompson(Contributed)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County has reached a $4 million settlement with the family of Lashawn Thompson, the inmate who died in the jail in September of 2022, commissioner Robb Pitts said. The settlement was approved during today’s Board of Commissioners meeting following the Executive Session. The vote was 6 – 0.

“It was a mediated settlement. All parties came together to discuss the facts, life expectancy, and things of that nature that go into such a decision and then the final analysis was we agreed on a 4-million-dollar settlement on behalf of Fulton County,” Chairman Pitts said.

Thompson died after being in the jail’s psychiatric wing for three months following a misdemeanor battery charge. His body was found riddled with sores that attorneys for his family believe were caused by bed bugs and insects.

Thompson’s family said jail staff noticed his deteriorating condition but did nothing, leading up to a detention officer reportedly failing to administer CPR because she was “freaking out” at the sight of Thompson’s body. Family attorney Michael Harper called it “the most horrendous in-custody death that I have ever heard of in this country.”

Harper said the family will not make a statement on the settlement, but that “the Fulton County commission vote speaks for itself.”

The county’s chief jailer and two assistant jailers resigned in the aftermath of the death.

Lashawn Thompson Coverage
Fulton commissioners give green light to find how to fund almost $1.7B new jail facility
$5.3M granted to improve conditions at Fulton County jail
‘Culpability all around’ Sheriff on resignations, changes related to inmate death
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Fulton County extends contract for controversial jail medical provider

Details on the settlement were not revealed outside of the $4 million. After Thompson’s death, the county pledged more than $5 million to address problems at the Rice Street Jail and the death was cited as one of the many reasons behind a Department of Justice investigation into the jail.

Fulton County later renewed the contract of the jail’s medical provider over the family’s objections.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Autopsy on Lashawn Thompson to be released Monday
Autopsy on Lashawn Thompson to be released Monday(Ben Crump Law (via family of Lashawn Thompson))

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No law enforcement officers were injured.
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center
Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center
The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
Photo of murder suspect Rontavius Davis Jr.
New arrests made in connection to Dorsett Avenue shooting death
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death

Latest News

No law enforcement officers were injured.
New details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Thomasville
At Ease Campground and Marina has been transformed into a veteran refuge.
Bainbridge campground becomes veteran refuge
Outside of utility operations.
Albany moving to automated utility meter-reading
On average, the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) receives just over 200 911 calls per day.
Rise in false 911 calls placing burden on Valdosta police