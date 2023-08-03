Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office, GSP search for car chase suspect

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a suspect involved in a car chase on Thursday.

Dooly County deputies and Georgia State Patrol Aviation are currently in the Coppedge Road, Highway 27, and Tippetteville Road area looking for a white male wearing a black shirt with hair in a short ponytail, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office says that the man crashed his car during a chase with law enforcement and then ran from his vehicle on foot. He is thought to be in the area authorities are searching.

If you see him, you are asked to avoid contact and call the sheriff’s office at (229) 645-0920.

