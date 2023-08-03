Ask the Expert
Teen wanted by Albany police as person of interest in aggravated assault

Tyler James Allison, a person of interest in an Albany aggravated assault.
Tyler James Allison, a person of interest in an Albany aggravated assault.(Source; Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Aug. 3, 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s assistance in locating a person of interest in an investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the APD, Tyler James Allison, 18, is wanted as a person of interest for an aggravated assault incident that happened on the 100 block of Courtney Court.

Allison stands at 5′6 and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the location of Allison, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

