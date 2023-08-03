Ask the Expert
Albany residents raise concerns of overgrown vegetation along Flint River

Residence along the Flint River stress their concerns about the overgrowth of vegetations along the canal
By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents are raising concerns about overgrown vegetation along the Flint River, specifically along the Lake Worth area. They said the overgrowth has created safety issues and is blocking up main river channels.

“One of my biggest fears is kids come out and ski out here and they’re going to get tangled up in this stuff,” said Robert Hubbard, one concerned Albany resident.

The overgrown aquatic weeds are around the Lovers Lane and River Pointe neighborhoods. Along the river banks are overgrown greenery engulfing some parts of boat docks, ramps and properties.

Some properties along the Flint are left in disarray because of aquatic weeds.
Some properties along the Flint are left in disarray because of aquatic weeds.(walb)

“It’s just really multiplying,” said Harry Prisant, another concerned Albany resident.

Ronnie Skates, another Albany resident, said the overgrowth also raises hazard concerns as some residents aren’t able to easily boat or fish anymore.

“You can’t even get in and out of their dock and it keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” Skates said.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen reached out to the Flint Riverkeeper for answers.

“Georgia Power is required by law to maintain the channel, whatever that is to them, because of their operating permit,” said David Dixon, president of the Flint Riverkeeper Board.

Georgia Power officials said they sprayed weed treatments back in June and will reevaluate the area in the coming days.

Residents said the problem is that the department isn’t spraying regularly, resulting in a build-up of weeds that ultimately block river channels.

Residents said they are unable to easily fish and boat because of the overgrowth.
Residents said they are unable to easily fish and boat because of the overgrowth.(walb)

“That’s all we’re asking. A little help to do that again before it really gets out of hand. It’s bad enough now, but you know, what if somebody were to fall in and drown? You know, well this could have been prevented.”

Until Georgia Power comes back out to inspect these concerns, they advise residents to do things like clean plant fragments off boats and avoid dumping grass clippings and store-bought herbicides into the river to reduce the spread of invasive aquatic plants.

