Albany leaders address building condition issues at local discount store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city leaders are pushing a business owner to fix issues that they say are making working conditions unsafe.

The air conditioning inside Roses Discount Store on East Oglethorpe hasn’t worked for most of the 2023 summer. City and county leaders tell WALB they’ve received numerous complaints about it.

“The last several months, I’ve been getting a lot of complaints from former coworkers and coworkers inside the store and my constituents and residents of east Albany,” Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard said. “And they said that this shopping plaza, Roses is appalling, and that it needs to be closed down because of a lot of code issues that violate international property code.”

The temperature in Roses Discount Store in early July. (WALB)

The store has fans inside to help cool it down.

Commissioner Howard tells WALB this was also a problem in the 2022 summer. And there are other problems.

“There was the overhang to the roof,” Chief Code Enforcement Officer Anthony Jenkins said. “There was damage to AC units. There’s other structures in the back of the building that have a lack of repairs that need to be addressed. There’s the leak in the roof of property at Rose’s. There was broken windows at a couple of other sites at the time of the initial inspection.”

Parts of the overhang are falling off at the plaza. (WALB)

Albany Code Enforcement says the entire strip mall has issues, but Roses is the biggest tenant.

“I don’t think the roof’s gonna fall in, but you never know what’s what,” Code Enforcement Director Nathaniel Norman said. “But I know that they have some panels in the roof that was damaged because of the rain, and they’re in need of being repaired. But overall, I don’t think the building’s a total detriment at this point that we need to condemn it.”

Code enforcement issued a citation for the violations and they say they’re taking both the property owner and Roses to court. The case should be heard by the end of August. They have also given them a timeline to make the repairs.

WALB reached out to Roses’ corporate owner about efforts to fix the problems. Currently, we have not received a response.

