Pelham Hornets 2023 football season preview

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Hornets are coming off a rebuild year, after just three wins. It’s a new season and things will look different than last year. The foundation for the program has been laid.

“Last year we were trying to build the program. We do things a little different, we have to get the kids used to building good habits and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’ve been much better this year at building some good habits and leadership from within,” said head coach Leonard Guyton.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the optimism heading into 2023 is the return of rising Senior Den Johnson Jr. The Quarterback threw for more than 1,000 yards last season. The numbers don’t jump off the screen, but his tape and potential does according to college recruiters. He has received five offers, including two from the Army and Airforce.

Guyton said, “The biggest thing our quarterback has been recruited and he really needs to show that he’s a D1 quarterback and he has the capability to do that.”

Johnson will be a focal point of Pelham’s attack, but it’s not just Johnson that is expected to step up this year. A seasoned backfield and defense saw some roster moves over the summer and is a key part of what could be this season for the Hornets.

“Our backfield, we have two seniors back there, rolling some other guys also the linebackers, that’s also two seniors. We moved one from d-line to linebacker and I need those guys to really step up. The other things I try to do is win the line of scrimmage, so offense and defense of line have to do a great job for us to be successful.”

Pelham will have a tough first game of the season in their home opener. It will be a battle of the Hornets when they take on Cook on August 18th.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.