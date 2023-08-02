Pataula Charter Panthers 2023 football season preview

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the start of a new era at Pataula Charter as David Bell takes over in Edison by way of Baconton Charter. This will be the Panthers 8th season in school history and expectations are high for this team.

“Well our expectations are always to win all the games and to compete and to let the kids enjoy the season. That’s all our expectations every year to try to go out and win every game we play,” said Bell.

The Panthers finished 7-2 last season putting up 335 points, while only allowing 150 points. This season the Panthers will depend on returners Kyle Gilbert, Chad Jones and Ashton Lee. Bell knows this is a young team and with the start of the 2023 season less than two weeks away, one of the main focuses is getting the younger guys up to speed.

“We need to work on some depth because some of the young guys are going to have to play some substantial roles so we’re trying to work on some depth and ad you know to get some of these younger kids more involved because we’re going to need them later in the season.”

Coach Bell and his staff have had the team in the weight room all summer looking to get stronger and faster, something this group of guys has really bought into, making his transition to Edison smooth

“Not real hard, everything we’ve asked you know we’ve given them a purpose for it and they’ve just done everything we can ask for. What we’ve told them is you know we’re preaching family with them and lifelong friendships and to play for your brother.”

The panthers will host Central Talbotton in their season opener on August 18th.

