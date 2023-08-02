Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
The current sheriff has served Dougherty County for nearly 42 years.
Dougherty Co. sheriff will not seek reelection in 2024

Latest News

Nicholas Rossi from the U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old...
Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year
Vince Mahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent...
WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents