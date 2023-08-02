Ask the Expert
Hurricane Season runs from June to November, learn how hurricanes form and other fun facts

Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Lorenza Medley and Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

In a previous Weather Academy segment, WALB’s Tommie Owens and Lorenza Medley spoke about how to prepare for a hurricane. This segment will focus on hurricane formation.

Owens and Medley will talk about the best places for hurricanes to form, the National Hurricane Center forecast being extended from five days to seven and the names that we can expect for hurricanes in the 2023 season.

