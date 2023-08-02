Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Health Alert: Lifesaving RSV Vaccine Approved for Seniors

The vaccine will be similar to the flu vaccine and it appears to last one year.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WALB) - RSV is a respiratory disease most people think is only dangerous for babies but it actually can be life-threatening for older people, as well.

Now, for the first time, after decades of testing and tweaking, researchers have developed – and the FDA has approved – a vaccine for this sometimes-deadly virus. Is it safe, and who should get it?

“RSV vaccine has been six decades in the making, and it was pretty groundbreaking,” Dr. Shalika Katugaha, infectious disease expert at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, said.

Now, for the first time, a vaccine is approved for adults 60 and older. But what is RSV? RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It mimics the common cold but can turn into pneumonia. Infectious disease experts say babies, older people and anyone with a compromised immune system is at risk.

“RSV is transmitted when someone coughs or sneezes, and then another common way that people do get it, especially these older adults, is direct contact with the virus, which actually means kissing their grandchild and getting it from them exactly that way,” Katugaha explains.

Severe cases can be deadly.

“It’s, in fact, responsible for around 10,000 deaths in people over 60 and in 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations in this age group,” Dr. Katugaha added.

To date, two vaccines have FDA-approval – the first made by GSK – the brand name is Arexvy, the second was created by Pfizer. In clinical trials, the new RSV vaccine showed that the once-a-year shot lowered the risk of symptoms by 83 percent and severe illness by 94 percent. But is the shot safe?

“They are not live shots and so, they should be fine for anyone over 60 to get,” Katugaha said.

But with many older adults already on their fifth or sixth COVID vaccine and booster, combined with the flu and shingles vaccines – is that too many vaccines for our body to handle?

“Your body does not get too many vaccines. In fact, vaccines are our strength and our armor; they’re what protect us,” Dr. Katugaha said.

The goal is to have the vaccine available by fall, in time for the next RSV season, which usually peaks between December and February. And doctors warn, there is no treatment for RSV, so prevention is key.

The vaccine is not yet approved for children or infants, but researchers hope by getting it to the older population first, it will pave the way for clinical trials for infants and children. The vaccine will be similar to the flu vaccine and it appears to last one year.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
The current sheriff has served Dougherty County for nearly 42 years.
Dougherty Co. sheriff will not seek reelection in 2024

Latest News

A Bainbridge campground becomes refuge for veterans
Bainbridge campground becomes refuge
The vaccine will be similar to the flu vaccine and it appears to last one year.
Health Alert: Lifesaving RSV Vaccine Approved for Seniors
If your summer plans involve swimming in fresh bodies of water, the Department of Public Health...
Georgia Department of Public Health warns of rare brain-eating amoeba found in fresh water
Only one Georgia resident has died from the disease, so far this year, according to Kenneth...
Georgia Department of Public Health warns of rare brain-eating amoeba found in fresh water