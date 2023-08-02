Greyhound set to remove operations from Albany Transportation Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Greyhound is removing its operations from the Albany Transportation Center, beginning Friday, August 4, 2023.

According to the city, Greyhound will relocate its services to the BP gas station, located on 1629 Clark Avenue.

For more questions, please contact the Greyhound Customer Service at 1 (800) 231- 2222.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.