Crisp County Wildcats 2023 football season preview

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Redemption. That’s the theme surrounding Crisp Academy heading into the new year. A winless season in 2022 has the wildcats entering this season with a different mentality, one they are embracing head on.

“Our mindset is, it needs to be that we have higher expectations than what we did last year. We didn’t win a game last year, the first time I’ve ever experienced that. The guys played hard and practiced hard last year we just couldn’t get over the top. This year our mindset is, were going to go out there and compete every game and put ourselves in a position to win some games,” said head coach Price Jones

Under center is Wyatt Youngblood, the second-year starter who made vast improvements over summer. He continues to step into that leadership role for the wildcats. The junior finds himself surrounded by a more talented core this season, which Jones believes will be the key to improving things offensively.

Jones said, “Our Quarterback, he’ll be a second-year starter, he’s a junior. He’s got to step up his play. We do feel like we’ve got better skilled athletes as far as the receivers we have, and that should help out as far our execution offensively.”

On the other side of the ball, It’s all about the fundamentals of the game this year.

“Defensively, you know we just got to make sure we force people to punt, get off the field on 3rd down. Not give up big plays, last year we gave up tremendous amount of big plays, we got a limit those,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.