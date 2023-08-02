Colquitt Co. kicks-off first day of school with new goals in mind

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As of today, a new tradition will mark the start of school for the Colquitt County school system.

First ever Senior Sunrise breakfast was held for the upcoming graduating class, but that’s not all that’s new this year.

Colquitt County Schools Superintendent, Ben Wiggins says “This is the first year we have had this Senior Sunrise for our seniors. Mr. Dan Chappuis, our principal, heard from the students that was a wish, or an idea that they wanted, and this ties back into one of our main priorities, customer service.”

WALB News was there as the seniors started their last first day. There were games, food, and an inspiring message from the high school principal about making the most of the new year.

At the middle school level, new principal Dr. Josh Purvis of Willie J. Williams Middle School is also bringing change, this time to the classroom, by focusing on Co-teaching, classroom management, and capturing kids’ hearts.

Purvis says, “We have talked a lot about how we have to rally together to support kids. We don’t want our students to think they have a single team of teachers, but that we have a whole school of teachers and support staff behind them.”

Another way the school system as a whole is improving is by implementing technology that would have been helpful during the COVID pandemic.

Now they are better prepared with cameras for recording lessons and other new technology.

Wiggins says, “I think our teachers have done an incredible job not only locally but across the state and across the country. I think they went through some real challenges throughout the whole COVID crisis. And I think they have done a phenomenal job of keeping academics at the forefront of our priority and while academics are the school system’s main priority, their mission for the year is “being stronger together.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.