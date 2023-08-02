Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Calhoun County Cougars 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - In Edison the Calhoun County Cougars are looking to go undefeated for the second consecutive season. This year the Cougars have a new man at the helm. Marquil Middleton is a Calhoun County graduate who was on the staff last year says this season his team is sticking to what they know.

“We not changing too much of anything because what we had last year worked really well so you know if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” said Middleton.

While the regular season play will look the same, the Cougars put in more work than usual this offseason by competing in 7 on 7 tournaments. Middleton says it was the turning point in his team’s summer workouts,

“They buying into it once they got that first experience of the 7 on 7 because they said they hadn’t had that experience in a couple of years, but I know when I came through the program we had 7 on 7′s every summer so getting that going got everybody really hype and really excited about the upcoming season.

The Cougars are known to put up big numbers, averaging 44 points a game last season. Many of those by senior Quincy Edwards who lead the team in scoring.

“I don’t think they’ll ever be another Quincy Edwards that was pretty much Michael Vick,” said Middleton.

With Edwards out the mix now the Cougars will look to junior Quarterback Zion Suber to lead the offense alongside running back Ricardo Cannon. The Cougars will kick off their 2023 season at home against Springwood, and coach has high hopes for the program....

“I’m declaring that this season is our last season in 8 man. They’re very competitive. We usually always small in numbers but we have the biggest heart.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing
The current sheriff has served Dougherty County for nearly 42 years.
Dougherty Co. sheriff will not seek reelection in 2024
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas

Latest News

Pelham Season Preview 2023
Pelham Hornets 2023 football season preview
Pataula Charter Season Preview 2023
Pataula Charter 2023 football season preview
Crisp Academy Season Preview 2023
Crisp County Wildcats 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Pelham Hornets Season Preview 2023