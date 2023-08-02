Ask the Expert
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports

According to a Bahamas news outlet, a judge set a $100,000 bond for the former Dothan pageant queen implicated in an alleged plot to kill her husband.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) - According to a Bahamas news outlet, a judge set a $100,000 cash bond for Lindsay Shiver, the former Dothan pageant queen implicated in an alleged plot to kill her husband.

Under the terms set by a Supreme Court judge, she must remain in The Bahamas until at least an October 5 hearing, Our News reported late Tuesday.

The judge set bond at $20,000 for each of the two other suspects in the case, her alleged lover and hitman.

Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold, also referred to as Faron Roberts, Jr., must adhere to a curfew, while Shiver is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Bahamian police believe the trio conspired to kill Robert Shiver on July 16, Bahamas Court News reported last week. The publication reported on Monday that a judge denied the emergency bail. I

Robert Shiver has not told the couple’s three children of the plot, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

According to that article, Mr. Shiver is with the boys at the multi-million dollar Thomasville, Georgia home he shared with his wife until the couple began divorce proceedings.

Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in that year’s Miss National Peanut Festival.

She met Robert around 2008 when they attended Auburn University, where he captained the football team.

The couple’s children are under 12.

