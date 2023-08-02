Ask the Expert
Albany police search for aggravated stalking suspect

Photo of aggravated stalking suspect Charles Harris Jr.
Photo of aggravated stalking suspect Charles Harris Jr.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a suspect who is wanted on an aggravated stalking charge.

Charles Brandon Harris Jr., 28, is wanted for the charges of aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.

APD says Harris violated a rule while out on bond and went to the mother of his child’s home and damaged her vehicle.

He is 5′10 and around 183 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

