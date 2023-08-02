Albany police search for aggravated stalking suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a suspect who is wanted on an aggravated stalking charge.

Charles Brandon Harris Jr., 28, is wanted for the charges of aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.

APD says Harris violated a rule while out on bond and went to the mother of his child’s home and damaged her vehicle.

He is 5′10 and around 183 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

