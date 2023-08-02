Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

94-year-old sets new record as oldest air chair rider

A 94-year-old man set a new world record of oldest air chair rider. (SOURCE: KSL)
By Mike Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KSL) – A 94-year-old man in Utah has broken a record for being the oldest person to ride an air-chair.

At his age, Ejnar Dyrr has a lot of family and friends. Many of the people who love and support him came out to Pineview’s middle inlet to see him do something he does often.

Dyrr’s eight children came out to show support as he broke a record for the title of the oldest air-chair rider.

To break the record, Dyrr had to go a distance of 100 meters while seated, jump and get the foil out of the water.

He then had to maintain another 30 meters controlled.

Dyrr said the feat was no big deal. He quickly achieved the markers that will earn him a place in the Guinness World Records.

The bigger deal to Dyrr was the crowd of people there to support him - eight of his children, 27 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandkids.

“That’s hard to get my brain around it, yeah,” he said. “I mean, it’s overwhelming. Family and friends. That’s the key to life.”

The 94-year-old Navy veteran said his trick to staying healthy is to eat healthy and stay active. He also said it’s his family and friends that make him want to keep going.

Dyrr’s daughter, Barbara Gordon, said Dyrr’s family is a blend of biological children and others adopted through foster care.

“Je’s something that we really admire you know, we keep saying he’s going to outlive us all,” Gordon said.

Gordon said her parents were good friends of Dyrr’s and were killed in a plane accident. Dyrr’s family became her family afterward.

“So Ejner is kind of a guardian, but since 16 we have called him dad,” she said.

Dyrr is living proof that the people closest to us are what make us who we are.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
The current sheriff has served Dougherty County for nearly 42 years.
Dougherty Co. sheriff will not seek reelection in 2024

Latest News

Ramon Diaz talks about the effects of what he said he went through at Northwestern. (Source:...
Northwestern student talks about effects of hazing
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old pays off all student lunch debts at his former elementary school
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack