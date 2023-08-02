Ask the Expert
1 dead in Thomasville shooting, GBI investigating

One person was shot in Thomasville on Madison Street on Monday afternoon.
One person was shot in Thomasville on Madison Street on Monday afternoon.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Thomasville shooting on Madison Street on Monday afternoon, according to Thomas County Coroner Don Shiver.

Some streets in the Old Albany and Meadow areas of Thomasville are blocked to traffic and people may need to make detours in the area, according to officials.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating.

WALB is working to get more information.

