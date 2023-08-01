Valdosta City Schools hosts meet and greet with new superintendent

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools held a meet and greet with what is now their 11th superintendent.

Guests had the opportunity to meet the new superintendent and discuss some of his priorities for the students and staff of Valdosta City Schools (VCS).

“I am a very instructionally focused leader. It is very important that all of our students get the opportunity to be successful once they graduate. So, we want to make sure that they can learn everything they can while they’re in school,” Dr. Craig Lockhart, superintendent of VCS, said.

Dr. Craig Lockhart is VCS new Superintendent. He was sworn into office June 27, 2023. (Source: WALB)

Lockhart was sworn into office at the end of June 2023. For the last five of his 27 years in education, he served as superintendent of the Dooly County School System.

“I’ve been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, central office administrator and superintendent. And I’m here and ready to serve Valdosta City Schools,” Lockhart said.

Guests were able to speak with him personally after the presentation. They were also able to write down suggestions and/or questions with their name and a contact number for the school system to get back with them.

“Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools: that’s a big job. And as he said in his remarks, it takes all of us. Nobody can do it alone,” Jan Godwin, a guest from the event, said. “He supports teachers, he supports principals, he supports students. And it’s all about the students.”

Lockhart says he’s going to do his very best to make sure every Wildcat, students and staff, have a good school year.

“This is going to be the best school year ever,” Lockhart, said. “We are excited about our new plan, the 3V Initiative. In whichever we’re going to share our vision, values and victory. Go Cats!”

