Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a fatal Cairo shooting investigation.

The Cairo Police Department requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with a fatal shooting investigation that happened on 3rd Avenue SW and Lewis Street SW around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, Cairo police found an 18-year-oldwho had been shot and was taken to a local hospital where he later died, per GBI.

Jakavian Jamel Cotton, 17, was identified and arrested as the alleged shooter by GBI agents and Cairo police.

Cotton was arrested at his residence on Hunter Avenue in Cairo around 1:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

He has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Cotton is currently at the Grady County Jail where he was booked and will be processed on warrants.

The victim will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to be performed.

The case is active and ongoing. Additional charges are expected in this case as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1 (800) 597-TIPS, online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

