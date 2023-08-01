Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death

Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.(Source: Grady County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a fatal Cairo shooting investigation.

The Cairo Police Department requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with a fatal shooting investigation that happened on 3rd Avenue SW and Lewis Street SW around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, Cairo police found an 18-year-oldwho had been shot and was taken to a local hospital where he later died, per GBI.

Jakavian Jamel Cotton, 17, was identified and arrested as the alleged shooter by GBI agents and Cairo police.

Cotton was arrested at his residence on Hunter Avenue in Cairo around 1:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

He has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Cotton is currently at the Grady County Jail where he was booked and will be processed on warrants.

The victim will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to be performed.

The case is active and ongoing. Additional charges are expected in this case as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1 (800) 597-TIPS, online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
Update: Jimmy John’s employees arrested following controversial video
Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, took over $6,000 worth of property after entering the residence of...
APD searching for suspect in $6K robbery
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports

Latest News

People throughout the community came to support students on their way back to school.
Monroe High School students welcomed back in high spirits
This extra layer of protection prevents a situation similar to Parkland, where the shooter...
Thomasville City Schools to install door system to protect students, teachers
The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
Students, parents and faculty were able to meet Dr. Lockhart personally at the meet and greet...
Valdosta City Schools hosts meet and greet with new superintendent