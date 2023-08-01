Portion of Jefferson Street in Albany to be closed for nearly 1 year for sewer project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A portion of Jefferson Street in Albany is expected to be closed for around 10 months starting Wednesday, August 16.

Crews will close off Jefferson Street from 7th Avenue to W. Society Avenue to work on the Combined Sewer Separation (CSS) project, according to city officials. W. Society Avenue and 7th Avenue will be open to traffic during construction.

Once construction begins, the 2nd Avenue intersection will be blocked.

Whenever construction is not actively being done, intersections in this area will be open for traffic to cross over Jefferson Street. Southbound traffic should use Jackson Street or Madison Street. Northbound traffic should use Washington Street or Monroe Street.

On Wednesday, August 2, the city will set up message boards on Jefferson Street at 7th Avenue and W. Society Avenue to warn drivers of the upcoming road closure. Those signs will be in place for two weeks until the road is closed.

Southbound traffic should use Jackson Street or Madison Street. Northbound traffic should use Washington Street or Monroe Street. (Source: The City of Albany)

Traffic controls and detour signs will then be placed in the area to guide drivers.

The city will provide updates as work continues and before a new intersection is closed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.