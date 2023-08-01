Moultrie-Colquitt Co. airport receives funding for new runway extension for larger aircraft

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -The Moultrie-Colquitt County Municipal Airport has recently expanded its services and will now allow larger aircraft to land safely.

This project totaled $4.5 million. The runway extension and new grooving will accommodate larger aircraft in wet conditions.

“Airplanes are limited by weight for what they can do, so the more weight they have, the more runway they need to take off and land,” said Alan Mathis, owner of Eagles America FBO airport manager.

Some of the challenges faced are that popular employer Sanderson’s Farms owns many of the business planes. But wet pavement made the business’ pilots relocate an hour plus away.

“Especially during the summertime when the pavement is hot-- having small tires that can hydroplane easily. But if you have a grooved runway, that sheds that water, and that allows planes to land with a more safety margin,” said Mathis.

One benefit to this new extension is the number of business owners who own planes that will soon be able to land in Moultrie.

“We are the quail belt the Bobwhite quail, and that preservation and that hunting brings a lot of traffic into Moultrie and Albany. And that allows those planes to come into here with heavier loads and take off with more fuel. When we got our first time ever the plane was able to go from Moultrie, Georgia to London, England and that’s a big deal for companies like that,” Mathis said.

Authorities tell WALB that they have already seen a 30-40% increase in business since adding the extension.

Most of the funding for this project came from a $4.5 million grant. The Moultrie Colquitt County Municipal Airport also provides a fueling service for the pilots so that needs can be met in Moultrie too.

“When the project started, it took about two and a half months to do almost three. So, for about two to three months, we were closed down here. And so we had moved the jets we managed over to Thomasville and operate out of there at the time,” said Mathis.

Although the airport is adding grooving to help keep pilots safe while landing in rain, airport officials suggest not to fly or land any planes in weather conditions such as thunderstorms, ice and fog.

“We’re able to serve a lot of the counties that do not have those longer airports. So, I know that people that fly here with these airplanes are going to at least five counties around where we are,” said Mathis.

